Hasidic leader contracts coronavirus

Gerrer hasidim are concerned, following news that their leader has contracted coronavirus, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, the Gerrer Rebbe, received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine approximately two weeks ago, during a trip to the US.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Rabbi Alter did not feel well and did not attend Selichot prayers. In addition, the reception scheduled for Monday has been canceled.

Rabbi Alter had traveled to the US to attend his granddaughter's wedding.

During his time abroad, he received his third coronavirus vaccine, and a few days ago he returned to Israel.