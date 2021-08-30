Hasidic leader contracts coronavirus

Gerrer Rebbe contracts coronavirus during trip abroad, despite third dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Tags: Gerrer Rebbe Gur Coronavirus
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, the Gerrer Rebbe, in 2019
Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, the Gerrer Rebbe, in 2019
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Gerrer hasidim are concerned, following news that their leader has contracted coronavirus, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, the Gerrer Rebbe, received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine approximately two weeks ago, during a trip to the US.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Rabbi Alter did not feel well and did not attend Selichot prayers. In addition, the reception scheduled for Monday has been canceled.

Rabbi Alter had traveled to the US to attend his granddaughter's wedding.

During his time abroad, he received his third coronavirus vaccine, and a few days ago he returned to Israel.



top