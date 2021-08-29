Gush Etzion gets high-speed fiber optics-based internet access

Numerous communities in Gush Etzion, in coordination with Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman and other council members, decided to upgrade their Internet infrastructure, and this week signed an agreement to install fiber-optics with the Rimon-Telran-Xfiber Corporation. The partnership will allow for high-speed Internet and high-speed filtered Internet in the Gush.

As part of the agreement with the Gush Etzion communities in the weeks ahead interested residents will be able to pre-register and connect to the new fiber optics infrastructure. In the next few months, those who are introducing the “fiber optics to Israel” project will connect residents to the infrastructure, which allow them to obtain speeds of 1GB along with other advanced features for their homes, including strong Wi-Fi reception. Those who sign up will have the option of the standard or filtered Internet service.

The eligible communities include Alon Shvut, Elazar, Neve Daniel, Tekoa, Har Gilo, Nokdim and others.

About a month ago Telran and Xfiber joined with Internet Rimon in order to offer high-speed Internet services to communities within the periphery along with Judea and Samaria. The stated goal was to reach smaller communities outside of the bigger cities in the center of the country, where they believed there were opportunities for economic viability.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said: “We are pleased to announce that after joint efforts were made between the council and leadership within the communities, a historic agreement was signed in which multiple communities will have the opportunity to hook up to a cyber optics network. This is an important step in improving our communication infrastructure. The next step will be to build a model which will suit other communities, with an emphasis on those which are smaller and more remote, in terms of geography, and means. We will continue to work hard so that all residents of Gush Etzion can enjoy the services they deserve.”

Yariv Pe’er CEO of Internet Rimon said: “The signing with the Gush Etzion communities gives a boost to this project and will allow thousands of residents to stay on par technologically with cities in the center of the country. The transition to new infrastructure will provide residents with faster and smoother Internet, even when they have multiple devices connected to the network. Since the announcement of our joint venture with Telran and X-Fiber, we have witnessed a very high demand from council heads and community representatives who understand the implications of high-speed Internet access, and I am sure that in the coming weeks we will see more communities in the periphery joining us in this revolution."