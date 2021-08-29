Mossad heroine Yael Man passes away

Famed Mossad heroine Yael Man passed away over the weekend at the age of 85.

Mann, born in Canada in 1936, immigrated to Israel in 1968 and a few years later, in 1971, was drafted to serve in the Mossad intelligence agency.

As part of her service at the institution, a cover story was written for her in which she was a British screenwriter writing a woman who lived in Lebanon and Syria.

In 1973 she was sent to Lebanon and began living there under her cover story. Using a sawn-off camera in her possession, she collected many materials that later enabled the IDF to embark on Operation Spring of Youth.

In the late 1980s, after 15 years of service at the Mossad and after participating in many covert operations, she retired from her service in the intelligence agency.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who led the IDF forces during Operation Spring of Youth, paid tribute to her: "A walking legend of courage, composure and professionalism. She completed our intelligence for Operation Spring of Youth to eliminate the terrorist leaders in Beirut. She was there while we were approaching to make sure they were indeed in their apartments and stayed in the area just so as not to leave any sign. Endless courage. May her memory be blessed."