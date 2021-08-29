Video: RT
Watch: Taliban block access to Kabul Airport
Even as American citizens try to flee the country, Taliban closed off access to the last remaining airport days before full withdrawal.
Tags: Afghanistan Taliban
Plane over Afghanistan
iStock
Video: RT
