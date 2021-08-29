Report: Bennett and Biden agreed to disagree on Judea and Samaria construction

The joint statement of the President of the United States and the Prime Minister at the end of the meeting between the two emphasized a broad consensus between the parties on various issues, especially with respect to Iran and its nuclear armament.

However, on one issue Biden and Bennett agreed not to agree: construction in Judea and Samaria. Galei Tzahal reported that it was decided that the Americans would not put pressure on Israel regarding the matter, and that Israel would not build there in a massive way. The status quo will continue as it was in previous governments.

During the meetings in Washington, President Biden ordered the promotion of Israel's entry into the visa waiver program, which would serve both US citizens and Israeli citizens seeking to enter the United States.

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken expressed opposition to Israel's position that the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip should be conditioned on the return of prisoners and missing persons.