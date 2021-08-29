Education Minister: The word I chose was not a good one

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton was interviewed on Channel 12 News on Saturday night and was asked about her recent controversial statements regarding the issue of COVID-19 vaccines in schools.

"It’s possible that the choice of the word 'crime' regarding to vaccines in schools was an unsuccessful one but I was targeting positive places - the word was too sharp, but it has nothing to do with the vaccine itself. The choice of word was not successful but the meaning was the issue of the distress of the children, principals and teachers. There is a lot of tension on the ground," she said.

The Minister stressed the commitment of the education system to vaccinate youth and children before the start of the school year.

"In the last month and a half, we have done everything to mobilize the youth. We are in a democratic country and it is legitimate not to accept my position. Everyone presents the position of their ministry - and I present the position of the Ministry of Education."

Regarding the opening of the school year on the traditional date, the minister promised that the education system "is aiming for September 1. The Cabinet says that we should live alongside COVID-19 and that the children should not be left behind. These kids, after a year and a half without a regular routine, the start of the school year will be simple and we are going to do a mass of tests."