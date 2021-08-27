Biden's approval rating plummets to record low

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since he took office in January.

Following the takeover of Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul, this Sunday, the slow decline in Biden’s approval rating accelerated dramatically, pushing his approval rating into net negative territory.

Biden entered office with an average positive approval rating of 55.5%, compared to a disapproval rating of just 36.0% for a net approval of +19.5, according to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls.

By Sunday, however, Biden’s net approval rating had fallen to virtually zero, with 48.2% of Americans approving of the president’s job performance, compared to 48.0% who disapproved.

Now, however, Biden’s net approval has fallen to negative 2.2, with just 46.9% approval on average compared to 49.1% average disapproval.

Of the seven most recent polls included in the average, three showed Biden’s approval rating in negative territory, including two with net negatives of over 10 points.

The latest poll from USA Today shows Biden with a net negative of 14 points, with 55% of registered voters disapproving of Biden’s job performance, compared to just 41% approving.

A poll by Rasmussen found 44% of likely voters approving of Biden’s job performance, with 55% disapproving.

Another poll, from Reuters, which did not screen for registered or likely voters, gave Biden a net negative of three points, with 46% approving compared to 49% disapproving.

Of the four polls which showed Biden in positive territory, three of them – by YouGov, Politico, and NBC/WSJ - found him with net positives of just two points.

Despite the decline, however, Biden’s approval rating remains far higher than his predecessor’s at this point in Donald Trump’s presidency, which had fallen to negative 16.9 according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.