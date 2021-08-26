PA: Bennett's comments endanger peace

The Palestinian Authority's “foreign ministry” attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the interview he gave to the New York Times ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

A press release issued by the PA bureau stated that "Bennett expressed positions that are against peace in his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state and in his words in favor of continued construction in the settlements according to the criteria of natural growth and Jerusalem being the capital only of Israel."

According to the statement, "Bennett's remarks ignore US positions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which have been expressed more than once by President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which oppose the settlement and support a two-state solution."

The PA “foreign ministry” stressed that "Bennett's positions pose a real danger to the revival of the peace process” and expressed hope “that the US administration will adopt a position consistent with international law and UN resolutions and help bring about the resumption of political negotiations under the auspices of the Quartet."