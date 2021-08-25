Toronto area politician's campaign sign defaced

An election campaign sign of a Greater Toronto Area politician has been defaced.

Leah Taylor Roy, who is running on behalf of the Liberal Party in Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill, north of Toronto, on Tuesday shared photos of a campaign sign defaced with a swastika and the word “Nazi”.

“I was deeply disturbed to learn from York Regional Police that my signs were defaced with antisemitic graffiti. Antisemitism & hate of any kind has no place in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill or anywhere Canada. We must stand in solidarity w/ the Jewish community & condemn this,” she wrote.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) condemned the vandalism.

“Defacing campaign signs with hate propaganda is wrong & against the law. We condemn this injection of toxicity into [the elections] and urge law enforcement to investigate. Thank you Leah Taylor Roy for your clear condemnation of antisemitism which has no place in Canada,” the organization wrote in a tweet.

Just last week, the election campaign signs of two Jewish Canadian politicians in Montreal were defaced with swastikas.

MPs Rachel Bendayan, who represents Outremont, and Anthony Housefather, who represents Mount Royal, both shared photos of their vandalized election signs.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) denounced the vandalism, as did CIJA.

Montreal police were made aware of the incidents.