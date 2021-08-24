Video: GOP War Room
Stranded Afghani destroys Biden: 'You planned this'
A stranded Afghani man speaking good English lambasted Biden, accusing him of 'planning' the botched withdrawal from the country.
Taliban VS Northern Alliance
iStock
