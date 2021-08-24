'The entire State of Israel prays for Barel's recovery'

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Tuesday evening visited the family of Barel Hadarya Shmueli, the Bordel Police officer who was critically wounded in the riots on the Gaza border on Saturday

The meeting took place for over an hour. Shaked also joined by the Border Police commander and the mayor of Beer Yaakov.

The family told Minister Shaked, "We are not political people. We see the people united and embracing and strengthening us in these difficult days and we want to continue praying."

Shaked consoled the family and told them on behalf of the prime minister that he was praying for Barel's recovery.

"All of us, the entire State of Israel and also the Prime Minister, strengthen and embrace you and pray for his recovery," the minister said.

Yesterday, the family was also visited by MKs Idit Silman, Abir Kara and Nir Orbach.