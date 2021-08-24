IDF deploys additional troops to Gaza border

As part of the IDF's assessment of the security situation and preparations for further disturbances on the Gaza border, it was decided to reinforce the Gaza Division with two special units, an armored company and snipers.

An IDF spokesman announced that "IDF forces will act firmly in the face of incidents of attempted terrorist actions at the fence."

Following the situational assessment that took place today (Tuesday) in the Gaza Division, preparations are being made for a variety of possible scenarios, including disturbances in the area of ​​the perimeter fence as well as the firing of incendiary balloons and rocket fire into the territory of the State of Israel. The IDF will respond strongly to terrorist actions and considers Hamas responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier today, a situational assessment and approval of plans was conducted in the Gaza Division, led by the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano.

During the discussion, the forces dealt with the mass riots in the border area, the location of the various forces and the procedures for opening fire. This discussion is part of the overall readiness process that is done in preparation for the disturbances.

The assessment follows the shooting of a Border Police officer at close range on the Gaza border on Saturday. The parents of the soldier, Barel Hadarya Shmueli, blamed the IDF's restrictive use of force policies for allowing the shooter to get so close and critically wound their son.