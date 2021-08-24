Bennett takes off for US: We plan to block Iran's nuclear program

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took off this afternoon (Tuesday) for Washington, ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Bennett told reporters at Ben Gurion Airport: "There is a new government in the United States and there is a new government in Israel - I bring with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of cooperation. Joe Biden is a true friend of Israel."

"We will deal with many fronts, including the Iranian front. We will plan how to stop the leap the Iranian nuclear program has taken in the last two or three years," Bennett said.

On the issue of the fight against the coronavirus, the prime minister said: "I intend to share with Biden insights from our third vaccination campaign. It seems to me that when I get on the plane, I will leave Israel behind with the seeds of hope of stabilization in the fight against the Delta variant."

Bennett will meet tomorrow with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense and the National Security Adviser.