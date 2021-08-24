Number of new COVID cases rises to highest level since January

A total of 9,831 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning, up from 6,467 new cases reported Sunday, and surpassing the recent high of 8,766 a week ago.

That is the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since January 2021.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose from 6.31% Sunday to 6.63% Monday, after plateauing for five days straight last week.

There are now 72,572 known active cases of the virus across Israel, up from 67,801 on Monday.

Despite the rise in the number of cases, however the number of hospitalizations actually fell, declining from 1,142 hospitalized COVID patients on Monday to 1,124 Tuesday.

The number of seriously ill patients also fell Tuesday, declining from 679 Monday to 678 Tuesday. Of those, 168 patients are in critical condition, with 123 on respirators. The number of patients in critical condition rose from 162 from Monday, while the number on respirators went up from 108 on Monday.

Thus far, a total of 6,864 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including 3 deaths Tuesday morning and 12 on Monday.

According to the most recent demographic data released by the Ministry of Health on COVID victims, the 321 patients who succumbed to the virus from August 1st through the 22nd were all above the age of 30, with the vast majority over the age of 70.

A total of 74 (23.1%) were over 90, 149 (46.4%) were in their 80s, with 63 (19.6%) in their 70s, and 27 (8.4%) in their 60s, 6 (1.9%) in their 50s, one (0.3%) in the 40-49 age bracket, and one in the 30-39 age group.