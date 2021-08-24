Terrorists open fire on IDF soldiers in Samaria

Israeli soldiers came under fire early Tuesday morning while operating in a Palestinian Authority-controlled city in Samaria, an IDF spokesperson said.

IDF forces were deployed to the Balata refugee camp in the PA-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria late Monday night and early Tuesday morning to carry out arrests for a number of wanted suspects.

During the operation, terrorists hurled cinder blocks at the soldiers from the roofs of several buildings.

In addition, shots were fired at the soldiers, prompting the IDF force to return fire.

Riots broke out towards the end of the operation, with rioters hurling various objects at the soldiers as they completed the arrests.

Soldiers who spotted a terrorist preparing to hurl a large object on the IDF force opened fire, neutralizing the terrorist.

No injuries were reported among the Israeli security personnel.