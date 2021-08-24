Likud MK's tweet angers PA

The official Palestinian Authority news agency Wafa on Monday published its periodic report on what it views as expressions of "incitement and racism" in the Israeli media.

This report also includes a post by MK Ofir Akunis (Likud) in which he condemned the shooting of Border Police officer Barel Hadarya Shmueli, who was critically wounded after being shot from short range during rioting along the Gaza border.

MK Akunis wrote in his tweet which angered the PA, "We pray for the well-being and recovery of the hero of Israel, Barel Hadarya Shmueli. The hero Barel was seriously wounded by the savages, the Palestinian rioters who will be satisfied by nothing except the destruction of Israel, on the Gaza Strip border. Pray for his recovery."