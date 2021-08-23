Decision on booster shots for over-30s this week

The Health Ministry has decided that by the end of the week, the age of those who receive the coronavirus booster shot will lower to 30. The intention is to lower the ages gradually to focus on giving the vaccines each time in a different age group and not to miss at-risk groups.

Channel 13 News reported that the decrease in antibodies in those vaccinated with the first and second doses was observed in all age groups, so experts in the epidemic treatment team called at the last meeting to open the administration of the third dose of the vaccine to everyone. Estimates at the Health Ministry tonight are that within two weeks, before Rosh Hashanah, anyone who wants will be able to receive the third vaccine dose.

As of this morning (Monday), many insured persons under the age of 40 at the HMOs in general and at the Maccabi HMO in particular, have received summonses to receive the third vaccine dose. This provoked a public outcry and Maccabi announced tonight that this was a technical error after their algorithm automatically and incorrectly sent summonses to policyholders who are not part of the groups approved so far. The Health Ministry confirmed tonight that all those who have already made an appointment will indeed receive the vaccine at the time set for them.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration granted its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday.