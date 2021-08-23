Fire at the Bet Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya

Early Saturday morning, a fire broke out at the Bet Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya. The Children’s Home directors immediately contacted the Netanya Fire Department and they arrived on site within minutes. Firefighters, led by Commander Chen Kleiman, sprang into action and swiftly gained control of the blaze. Luckily, the event ended without casualties, but there was both extensive property damage and considerable panic within the Children's Home.

“It was scary and unpleasant, but thanks to the Netanya firefighters, the fire died down quickly”, said Yehuda Kohn, Director of the Children’s Home, adding that “The Netanya Fire Department never went easy on us with their regulations and demands – now we understand why. Without them, the Children’s Home would have burned down in a minute”.