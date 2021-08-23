Likud: Bennett lies as easily as breathing

The Likud responded tonight (Monday) to a briefing by a senior political figure who claimed that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had left a "difficult legacy" and did not prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear program.

''Bennett lies as he breathes. He himself praised Netanyahu's immense activity on Iran and scoffed at those who dismissed Netanyahu's achievements, who he now joins in demonstrating weakness in the face of Iran's attacks and adopting a submissive "no surprises" policy with the United States," the Likud said.

"Former Prime Minister Netanyahu has been working against the Iranian threat for 30 years and has been leading the global fight against the dangerous nuclear deal while all the world powers have raced towards it. Were it not for the determined operational, political and informative actions he has led over the years - Iran would have long had an arsenal of nuclear bombs.

The Likud also said: "Compared to Netanyahu, Bennett failed against the coronavirus and also failed in the fight against Iran. "If Bennett was obsessed with Israel's vaccines and security instead of being obsessed with Netanyahu, Iran would lose and Israel would win."

Earlier, a senior Israeli source spoke to Arutz Sheva and other reporters ahead of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's meeting with US President Joe Biden, saying the Iranian issue would be the focus of the meeting.

"We received a very difficult legacy from the previous government in terms of Iran. After all the statements and rhetoric, Iran is at the most advanced point of its nuclear program. There was a disconnect between the rhetoric and the test of the result," the source said, criticizing former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.