University refuses to recognize woman's Torah study

Netanella Sheri, a bachelor student at the Open University, is fighting to get recognition from the university for her Torah studies.

Sheri studied from 2016-2017 at the "Neeshmat - Midrasha for Torah Studies for Women" seminary. In 2019, and after enrolling at the Open University, she applied for recognition of her studies at "Nishmat” for the purpose of obtaining credit towards her diploma.

The Open University regularly grants these credits to men who studied in yeshivas. However, Sheri was shocked when her request was rejected and the Committee for the Recognition of Previous Studies" of the University "found no possibility of recognizing" her Torah studies.

In 2020, she again approached the same committee at the university and asked them to reconsider the decision. However, the committee had decided to leave the decision regarding her intact. According to Sheri, this is discrimination on the basis of gender, since Midreshet Neshmat is an institution recognized by the Education Ministry and there is no reason not to recognize the studies she studied there.

Sheri, through attorney Meira Friedman of the Atim organization, approached the Open University, reiterating her claims that non-recognition of her Torah studies constituted discrimination on the basis of gender.

Arutz Sheva reached out to the university, which responded: "Each case is examined individually and professionally regardless of gender. Sheri's request is still being examined by professionals."

The university was then asked to provide a case where a female student received credit for her Torah studies.

The Open University stated: "In light of the student's application, the Open University re-examined her application, and it was decided to grant her 6 general credits in the humanities in recognition of two-year Torah studies as per the academic criteria. We are committed to an individual and professional examination for any request for recognition of previous studies."