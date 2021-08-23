IDF soldier in critical condition after fainting during training

An IDF combat soldier is in critical condition Monday, after he passed out during training exercises overnight.

The incident occurred at an army base in southern Israel before dawn Monday, when a combat soldier in training departed with his unit for a routine training exercise.

Shortly thereafter, the soldier fainted, apparently as a result of the high temperature. The soldier lost consciousness during training at the Mt. Keren station near the Egyptian border.

Army medics treated the soldier, who was then airlifted to Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva for further treatment.

He is listed in critical condition, and is sedated and on assisted breathing.