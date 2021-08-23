6,467 new COVID cases reported, reversing decline in infections

A total of 6,467 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning, up from 5,386 new cases reported Saturday, but still down from the recent high of 8,766 last Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive did rise significantly, however, jumping from 5.42% Saturday to 6.31% Sunday, after plateauing for five days straight.

There are now 67,801 known active cases of the virus across Israel, with 1,142 hospitalized COVID patients, down from, 1,148 on Sunday.

Of those, 670 patients are listed in serious condition, including 162 in critical condition, with 108 on respirators.

Despite the rise in the percentage of positive tests, the number of seriously ill patients declined slightly Monday morning, falling from 675 Sunday.

The number of unvaccinated patients in serious condition rose Monday, though vaccinated patients remain the majority.

Three-hundred-and-six seriously ill patients are unvaccinated (45.3%), compared to 11 (1.6%) who had one dose of the two-dose vaccine, and 346 (51.6%) who had two or three doses (including the booster). Seven other patients did not have a vaccine status listed.

Thus far, a total of 6,830 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including 16 deaths reported Sunday, 20 reported Saturday, and 21 reported Friday.

According to the most recent demographic data released by the Ministry of Health on COVID victims, the 245 patients who succumbed to the virus from August 1st through the 18th were all above the age of 30, with the vast majority over the age of 70.

A total of 62 (25.3%) were over 90, 114 (46.5%) were in their 80s, with 44 (18.0%) in their 70s, and 7.8% in their 60s, 4 (1.6%) in their 50s, one (0.4%) in the 40-49 age bracket, and one in the 30-39 age group.