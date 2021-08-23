Bennett meets Greek Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

At the start of the meeting, the Greek Foreign Minister thanked the Prime Minister for Israel's assistance in extinguishing the wildfires that occurred in Greece last month.

The two also discussed the tightening of bilateral relations and increasing strategic cooperation on regional issues, including the Iranian nuclear threat.

Prime Minister Bennett and Greek Foreign Minister Dendias discussed ways of fighting the coronavirus in their countries, with emphasis on the third dose of the vaccine and its effect on the pandemic, as well as Israel's being a global pioneer in use of the third dose of the vaccine.

The two agreed to advance on a trilateral meeting between Israel, Greece and Cyprus in the near future.