Outline for Rosh Hashanah flights to Uman approved

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday night approved the outline formulated by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Matan Kahana, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, to regulate flights of Hasidim to Uman on Rosh Hashanah.

The main points of the outline are as follows:

Passengers to Ukraine, including vaccinated and those who have recovered from COVID-19, will be required to present the result of a COVID-19 test performed up to 72 hours before the flight.

Upon returning from Ukraine, returnees will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test performed up to 72 hours prior to boarding.

In accordance with the guidelines that apply to all orange countries, passengers will also be required to comply with the following guidelines:

Those returning to Israel will be required to fill out an isolation declaration form up to 24 hours before returning to Israel. Upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, an additional COVID-19 test will be conducted for returnees to Israel.

Those returning to Israel will be required to quarantine for 14 days, or 7 days, subject to performing two COVID-19 tests that come back negative.