Watch: Fighters sing outside wounded officer’s room
Border Police fighters pray and sing at bedside of their fellow officer, Barel Shmueli, who was seriously wounded on the Gaza border.
Tags: Border Police
Barel Hadarya Shmueli
Israel Police
