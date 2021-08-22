Palm tree falls on Tiberias Promenade, killing woman

A 60-year-old woman has been killed in Tiberias, after a palm tree fell onto her on the Promenade.

MDA responders were summoned to the scene but could do nothing other than determine her death.

Yoel Nagar, a senior MDA responder, related, “When we arrived at the Promenade we saw the injured woman lying on the grass verge, trapped under the trunk of a large tree that had fallen onto her. We made extensive attempts to revive her and attempted a number of medical procedures, but owing to the extensive nature of her internal injuries we were forced to determine her death.”

David Marizan, a volunteer paramedic with United Hatzalah, noted that, “High winds caused the tree to fall, crushing a passer-by. Unfortunately, owing to the gravity of her wounds she was declared dead at the scene.”