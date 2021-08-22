Nobel laureate Yisrael Aumann joins Likud

Professor Yisrael Aumann, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, registered for the Likud. Aumann said that he decided to register for the Likud and support Maj. Gen. (Res.) Uzi Dayan as a candidate on the Likud list for the next Knesset.

"I see Uzi Dayan as an excellent candidate to strengthen the Likud list for the Knesset, where Dayan will be able to advance the issues of security and education in the State of Israel," said the Nobel Laureate.

Dayan himself added, "I thank and appreciate Prof. Yisrael Aumann for joining and for his support. Prof. Aumann is a personality who will contribute greatly and strengthen the Likud."