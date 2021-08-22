Horowitz: We will certainly vaccinate during school hours

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said this morning, Sunday, in an interview with the "Kalman Lieberman" program on Kan Reshet Bet that there will be vaccinations in schools.

"The decision has already been made - there will be vaccinations in the schools during school hours, we are already doing it in the haredi schools. We want to vaccinate students - not empty chairs."

"There is still an increase in morbidity, but it is smaller than what we saw two weeks ago, and that gives us more time." The Minister of Health added that the morbidity data should be viewed for a few more days to establish that there is a trend of slowing down morbidity.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said this morning that the number of COVID patients in serious condition stands at 666 - an increase compared to yesterday, when 645 seriously ill patients were registered. Of the severely ill, 104 were on respiration.

In addition, according to the data, 5,312 were diagnosed yesterday, out of about 99,000 tests performed. The death toll from the virus rose to 6,782. The rate of positive tests - 5.44%.