Bennett: We will settle the score with those who harm our soldiers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday at the beginning of the cabinet meeting the escalation on the Gaza Strip border and the serious injury of Border Police officer Barel Hadaria Shmueli.

"I would like to send my best wishes for a speedy recovery and prayer for the healing of a border fighter, Sergeant Major Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was wounded yesterday by terrorist gunfire at the fence in the Gaza Strip," Bennett said.

"We will settle the score with those who harm our fighters and the citizens of Israel. During the night, the IDF responded with an extensive attack in the Gaza Strip. I conducted a situation assessment in the Gaza Division last week, together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. I can inform you that the IDF, Southern Command and the Gaza Division are prepared and ready for any scenario," the prime minister added.