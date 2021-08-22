IDF shoots PA man after repeated warnings to stop

The suspect continued approaching IDF soldiers at a Jerusalem checkpoint after repeated calls to stop.

A 25-year-old Arab from the Hebron area was shot by Border Patrol soldiers after arousing their suspicion at the "Kiosk" checkpoint in the Abu Dis neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem.

The man continued approaching the soldiers after they had repeatedly requesting that he stop moving in their direction.

The checkpoint in question is open to moving vehicles only - not pedestrians attempting to make their way into pre-'67 Israeli borders.

The suspect was shot in the lower extremities of his body in accordance to the IDF's rules of engagement and has been transported for medical treatment by the Red Crescent.



