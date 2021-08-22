London: Muslim man attacks 2 Jews

Two haredi Jews were attacked last Wednesday, within a few hours, while walking in the neighborhood of Stamford Hill, where there is a large haredi population.

The assailant punched them without warning while walking beside them. The two victims were a 12-year-old boy and a man in his 60s, who lost consciousness and was hospitalized following the assault.

Yediot Aharonot reported that the crime was documented in both cases by a security camera and a passerby. The attacker, bearing a Muslim appearance, was seen walking down the street and, in an instant and without any warning, punching a Jewish man walking beside him.

London police have opened an investigation, but as of last night they have not yet classified the acts as a "hate crime" or "anti-Semitic crime" despite indications to that effect.