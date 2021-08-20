Man who threatened to bomb Capitol Hill surrenders

A man who threatened to set off a bomb on Washington's Capitol Hill surrendered to police on Thursday afternoon, ending an hours-long standoff.

The suspect, an apparent right-wing extremist identified by authorities as Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, was broadcasting live on social media from his truck, assailing President Joe Biden and Democrats, warning of a "revolution," and complaining about the US government and its policy in Afghanistan, according to AFP.

He had also claimed that four more sets of explosives were lying in wait in Washington and that they would be detonated, along with his bomb, if police used deadly force against him.

Much of the complex was cordoned off as officers and FBI agents negotiated with the driver, who police said had appeared to have a detonator in his hand.

The drama ended after four hours.

"He got out of the vehicle and surrendered, and the tactical units that were close by took him into custody without incident," US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters, according to AFP.

A subsequent search by law enforcement found no bomb in the vehicle parked on the sidewalk next to the Library of Congress, "but possible bomb making materials were collected from the truck," the USCP said in a statement.

Manger said it was unclear what Roseberry's motives were.

A White House official has said Biden was briefed on the standoff.