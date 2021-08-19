Lapid: No urgency in resuming talks with PA

In an interview to Channel 11 News, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said another lockdown was "out of the question," as far as he was concerned.

"I will oppose another closure. I think everything must be done to avoid it," asserted Lapid.

"We've witnessed three long, difficult lockdowns and 6,500 Israelis still ended up dying of COVID-19. That means this is not necessarily the most effective thing to do," he added.

Regarding questions of whether the school year would be opened according to schedule, Lapid said no effort would be spared to get this done. "There's no way of knowing how much longer the virus will be here. In the meantime, we have to continue living our everyday lives. Part of this involves having children begin the school year on September 1st."

Lapid recalled a discussion he had with Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton. "She told me something that made sense. She said the education system was the 'solution - not the problem.' That's how I see it as well.'"

Lapid, who found himself at the forefront of a diplomatic struggle with Poland following the passage of the controversial "Restitution Law", said he did not regret his conduct throughout the impasse. "The ball is in the Poles' court. They understand the messages that was conveyed by us," he said, adding: "They're the ones preaching morality to us 24/7."

"All of the countries in Eastern Europe are paying attention. If we hadn't reacted the way we did, we'd be seeing these laws popping up all over the place. My agenda includes returning our national and Jewish pride to the [political] discourse. The Jewish State will not sit idly by as such measures are passed."

Lapid also mentioned that the current government was not in agreement on the issue of Palestinian Arabs and although he supported a two-state solution, it would not be implemented over the term of his tenure. "Most of the work with [PA chairman] Mahmoud Abbas is within the scope of the security field - not foreign relations. [Talks with the PA] are not a priority," he said.