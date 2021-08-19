At The Shiva, She Started Vomiting. Her Heart Sank.

It was a bittersweet moment yesterday, when Yocheved Atias of Beit Shemesh heard the first cry of her beautiful newborn son.

Eight months ago, Yocheved’s husband. Yaakov Atias, was one of the youngest Israelis to pass away from the coronavirus. He was 42 years old, with no health issues. In a speech that moved many to tears, his 10-year-old daughter Yael spoke after the funeral, begging those in attendance to vaccinate, so that others would be less likely of enduring the same fate.

At the time of his passing, Yaakov and Yocheved had not known that she was expecting. By the time she realized, it was too late.

For the past 8 months Ms Atias has managed her pregnancy and three children alone, a feat of tremendous bravery and strength. Now that her son is here, however - a child that will never know his father - her strength is wavering.

She has opened a Chesed Fund page asking for help from The Jewish People to raise her children in safety and security, as her salary is very limited. At this time she is still in the hospital, recovering from the birth.