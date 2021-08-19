Intel Israel offers $250 incentives to employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus

The Intel Corporation in Israel is offering $250 for each of its employees who goes to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The incentive will also be paid out to employees who have already been vaccinated. Hourly workers will receive an additional $100 instead on their monthly pay slip. Each worker who goes to be vaccinated will have four hours of leave in order to do so.

Intel employs 14,000 people in Israel, 2,000 of whom work for Habana Labs or Mobileye.

“This decision comes from a place of pride, and from concern for the health of our employees and their families and communities,” said an Intel spokesperson. “We want to do everything we can to make an impact in order to get as many people as possible vaccinated so that we can put this [epidemic] behind us.”

On Wednesday, 7,856 people were diagnosed with coronavirus. As of Thursday morning, there are 603 people in serious condition in the country’s hospitals, of whom 106 are on ventilators.