Idaho health board nominee: We're ignoring real science on COVID treatment
Pathologist, Idaho district health board appointee Dr. Ryan Cole says 'We have treatments - and we are ruining the health of a generation.'
COVID-19
iStock
|
MainAll NewsTechnology & HealthIdaho health board nominee: We're ignoring real science on COVID treatment
Idaho health board nominee: We're ignoring real science on COVID treatment
Pathologist, Idaho district health board appointee Dr. Ryan Cole says 'We have treatments - and we are ruining the health of a generation.'
COVID-19
iStock
top