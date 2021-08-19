PA official: COVID-19 situation is getting worse

A Palestinian Authority (PA) health official warned on Wednesday that the epidemiological situation of coronavirus in the PA "is getting worse."

The chief of Palestinian hospitals, Naji Nazzal, said in a statement sent to the Xinhua news agency that the situation is getting worse, adding that "there is a significant increase in the number of patients who need hospitalization."

He added that in the past several weeks, there has been a significant decrease in the number of cases that needed hospitalization, "but the situation has worsened after discovering COVID-19 Delta variant in the Palestinian territories."

Nazzal called on Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip to get a vaccine, adding that "it protects the patients from the risky symptoms and reduces the numbers of patients who would need intensive care and ventilators."

On Sunday, PA officials said 70 percent of the active COVID-19 cases had been of the Delta variant.

On Wednesday, the PA “health ministry” said it recorded two fatalities, 753 new COVID-19 cases and 118 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

It added that 667,894 people have been vaccinated so far, including 432,731 who received the second dose of the Vaccine.

The PA officially launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in February, after Israel transferred 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccines and said it had earmarked another 3,000 shots for Palestinian Arabs.

Despite getting thousands of doses from Israel as well as vaccines from Russia and as part of the COVAX initiative, the PA has been critical of Israel and has accused it of holding up the transfer of vaccines.

At the same time, the PA has acknowledged it provided COVID-19 vaccines to senior PA officials and to the Jordanian royal family.