Nasrallah: US withdrawal from Afghanistan should serve as a lesson to Israel

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah asserted that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should serve as a lesson to Israel that the US is not a reliable partner.

Nasrallah made the comments in a televised speech on Tuesday night which was carried by official Hezbollah media and quoted by i24NEWS.

He claimed that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is the "moral downfall of America" and added, “Those watching most closely and drawing conclusions from this are the Israelis.”

Nasrallah further said that US President Joe Biden was willing to "accept a historic failure" to prove a policy shift that the US will in the future not fight wars for other nations, asking rhetorically what the new American foreign policy will mean for Lebanon and its neighbors.

“Everybody must consider it and meditate upon it,” Nasrallah said, referring to the Taliban’s victory. “Those who most need to draw conclusions and wisdom from this are the peoples of this region."

On Sunday, Taliban insurgents entered the Afghani capital of Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

The spokesman for the Taliban's political office later declared the war in Afghanistan as over and added that the type of rule and the form of regime in Afghanistan will be clear soon.

Biden has come under fire for his handling of the crisis in Afghanistan. On Monday, he gave a speech in which he justified the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and said he “stands squarely behind” that decision.