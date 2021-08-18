Sovereignty Movement: Anonymous group is sending forged messages in our name

The Sovereignty Movement is currently considering taking action against an anonymous group which identifies itself as "Ribonut" and is sending defamatory text messages against the government and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In the Movement, they say that in recent days they have received many messages from citizens, some supporters of the Movement, seeking to find out if indeed the Movement and its heads stand behind the harsh messages.

In response, the heads of the Movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, stated: "It is a severe case of impersonation by anonymous elements using the name of Ribonut.

"Even if some of the steps taken by the government are deserving of sharp criticism, personal attacks are not our way or style," emphasize Katsover and Matar.

"The use that this anonymous element is making with the name of the Sovereignty Movement in order to spread certain political positions, causes damage and causes great harm to the Sovereignty Movement and its good name."

"The choice of those sending the messages to hide behind the name of the Movement is a cowardly act which we absolutely condemn."

Katsover and Matar immediately turned to a private investigator in order to locate those sending the messages and also to Attorney Gilad Corinaldi for the purpose of preparing and submitting an urgent law suit.