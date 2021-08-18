Swastika burned into New Jersey yeshiva’s driveway

A swastika was burned into the driveway of a Yeshiva in Union County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The Anti-Defamation League’s New York/New Jersey chapter condemned the vandalism, and thanked law enforcement for their fast response.

“Aware [and] angered by the disgusting anti-Semitic incident last night where a swastika was burnt into the entrance of a Yeshiva in Union County, NJ,” the ADL tweeted. “We cannot tolerate the continued use of swastikas to instill fear in Jews [and] their institutions.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, NJ said in a statement posted to social media that they were closely monitoring the investigation.

“We are closely following the results of a hate crime last night in Union County, in which an unknown individual(s) placed a floor tile with a burned swastika in the driveway by a Jewish community institution,” said Federation CEO Dov Ben-Shimon.

“We’re grateful for the Township of Union Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and other law enforcement agencies for our dialogue and for their continued commitment to keeping us safe and secure.”

He added: “Swastikas, and similar symbols, are evil, shameful and stand in opposition to all that we value.”