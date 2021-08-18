PM Bennett invited to Egypt in coming weeks

Senior Egyptian intelligence official meets PM, Bennett in Jerusalem, extends invitation on behalf of President el-Sisi to visit Egypt.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Bennett and Kamel
Kobi Gideon/GPO

Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Director Abbas Kamel on Wednesday extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on behalf pf President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to visit Egypt in the next few weeks.

Kamel extended the invitation during his meeting with Bennett in Jerusalem today. The two discussed political, security and economic aspects of Israel-Egypt relations. The issue of Egyptian mediation in the security situation with the terrorist organizations Gaza Strip was also discussed.

Kamel will meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz later today.



