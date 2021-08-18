Suspected terror attack at Gilboa crossing

A suspected terror attack has taken place at Gilboa crossing point.

According to a Defense Ministry spokesman, the security officials of the Crossing Points Authority (CPA) in the Israel Ministry of Defense, identified a Palestinian Arab man running towards the crossing (on the PA side of the crossing).

The security officials called on the man to stop and followed standard procedures during a suspected terror attack.

The suspect stopped, raised his shirt and revealed a knife. The suspect is a 15-year old from Jenin refugee camp. He was arrested and will undergo an investigation by security officials.