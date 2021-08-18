Video: Reuters
Watch: Haitians going hungry, homeless with quake killing 2,000
The death toll in Haiti’s devastating earthquake surged to nearly 2,000 with many on the island state not having enough to eat.
Tags: Earthquake Haiti
Haiti
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: Haitians going hungry, homeless with quake killing 2,000
Watch: Haitians going hungry, homeless with quake killing 2,000
The death toll in Haiti’s devastating earthquake surged to nearly 2,000 with many on the island state not having enough to eat.
Tags: Earthquake Haiti
Haiti
iStock
Video: Reuters
top