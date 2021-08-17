Experts warn of 1,000 new COVID deaths by end of September

A group of researchers from Hebrew University who advise the Coronavirus Cabinet warned that Israel could see an additional 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus by the end of next month, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, which was released Tuesday, there has been an encouraging trend of decreased severe cases of coronavirus infection among the most at-risk populations who have been fully vaccinated. However, there has been an increase in severe cases among the unvaccinated.

The researchers, who correctly predicted the fourth wave in July, warn that Israel could see 150-250 deaths per week, with a total of about 1,000 deaths by the end of September.

One encouraging sign was that the rate of the increase in the number of patients hospitalized in serious condition is slowing, leading the researchers to conclude that it will peak before reaching 2,000.

The experts called on the government to accelerate the vaccination campaign and to reach out to those who have not been vaccinated at all.