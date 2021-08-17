Taliban bursts out laughing at prospect of female politicians

Taliban members burst out laughing when a journalist asked them whether they would be willing to accept democratic governance voting in female politicians.
They tell the camera to stop filming, explaining that the question "made me laugh."
