She wakes up every hour to see - is he still alive?

How much does it take to scare a mother of eight children?

Rachel Franko had seen her fair share of broken bones, scrapes and bruises. But when her three-year-old started to spasm uncontrollably, she admits that she was truly scared. Watching her cute brown-eyed toddler start to twitch like something had possessed him could only be described as downright terrifying.

Rachel rushed him to the hospital where the dark truth eventually emerged. Yehuda had cerebral palsy.

Ever since then, life has been a roller coaster ride for the entire family.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

“Yehuda is completely dependent on us. I am Yehuda's 24/7 caretaker which includes diaper changing, feeding, showering, and monitoring his oxygen levels throughout the night,” Rachel explains.

“My husband Moshe suffers from several health issues so he can't work, and I can't work because I am always taking care of my son. It’s come to the point that we can’t even afford the basics for Yehuda. We are completely falling apart.”

Yehuda attends school in Rechasim every day, but their car just broke down and when he gets out of the hospital he has no way to get there. He is in dire need of a van that will fit his wheelchair, and several other necessities as well. The family has no extra money and is desperate for help.

“I am turning to you and begging you for help,” says Rachel.

“We need to keep Yehuda safe. Please help us take care of him properly.”

CLICK HERE TO HELP