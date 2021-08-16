UN calls for end to violence in Afghanistan

The UN Security Council released a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan a day after the Taliban seized control of the capital of Kabul.

In its statement, the Security Council called for "an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative – including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women."

The council further stated that "institutional continuity and adherence to Afghanistan’s international obligations, as well as the safety and security of all Afghan and international citizens, must be ensured."

The council called for "an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order, and urgent talks to resolve the current crisis of authority in the country and to arrive at a peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned process of national reconciliation."

The statement expressed "deep concern about the number of reported serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses in communities affected by the ongoing armed conflict across the country, and stressed the urgent and imperative need to bring the perpetrators to justice. They underlined that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians. They underscored the particular situation of vulnerability of humanitarian and medical personnel, interpreters and other international service providers."

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed "the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, and that neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country."

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support to the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). They emphasized the importance of the safety and security of UN personnel as well as of diplomatic and consular personnel of UN Member States.