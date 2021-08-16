PA Arab dressed in IDF uniform arrested in Binyamin region

At noon on Monday, IDF soldiers from the Kfir Brigade arrested a Palestinian Arab dressed in an IDF uniform and in possession of a bag containing a shotgun and a knife, near the community of Ma'ale Levona in Binyamin.

According to a spokesman from the Binyamin Regional Council, "Residents who spotted the terrorist on the side of the road called the security hotline, which reported directly to the army. Soldiers were then rushed to the scene where they captured the terrorist who was found to have both weapons and ammunition in his possession."

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Gantz, added, "The vigilance of our residents prevented a serious attack. The residents who immediately called the security hotline acted correctly. I thank the Council's security department as well as the IDF for their prompt action. Your effective cooperation prevented a difficult event, with G-d's help."

Earlier on Monday morning, Border Police working undercover in Jenin were attacked by local residents. They had entered the Jenin refugee camp on Sunday night to arrest suspected terrorists. In Monday's exchange of fire, at least four terrorists were killed. There were no reported casualties among the security forces.