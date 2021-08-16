Taliban flag over Kabul

For the Afghan men and women who for twenty years have known, freedom is over. Haji Badruddin, a Taliban judge who presides over a court in the city of Balkh, speaking to the Times explains what will happen to them: "The punishment for sex outside of marriage is clear. For the unmarried: a hundred lashes. Whoever commits adultery. he must be stoned to death, thieves must have their hands cut off ”.

And what was happening in the West in the meantime?

"Helping the Taliban to help Afghanistan". This was stated to RND broadcaster Gregor Gysi, the charismatic leader of the German left, Die Linke. And then:

"Why can't we offer aid to the Taliban, on which women depend, and place conditions on these offers?"

A scholarship for public flogging? A special fund for three million girls kicked out of school? An Islamic NGO that deals with "re-educating" heretics? Making the executions of women who have listened to music more "human" by shooting them instead of stoning them?

There is nothing comical about Gysi's proposal. Once again, one European diplomat behind the other, the same ones who deserted and abandoned Afghanistan as thieves in the night, will open up to the Taliban, offering dialogue, money, concessions.

While the UN Secretary General Guterres "implored" the Taliban to act with "restraint", a Western country that was present with its army until February in Afghanistan, New Zealand, on the day of the fall of Kabul, was committed to overthrowing the portrait of Winston Churchill from Parliament. Perfect timing, removing those who warned the West to refrain from appeasement, on the day of defeat.



The Twitter account of Taliban spokesman Zabinullah, on the other hand, is fully functional, while that of former US president Donald Trump has been suspended.

And Joe Biden, that one of “America's Back” and who, if we didn't have a mainstream press that is the Democratic Party orchestra would today be under accusation everywhere?

The US president was locked up in Camp David, while the so-called "orderly evacuation" from Kabul airport turned into a horror film, with American soldiers having to shoot in the air to dissuade Afghans from boarding the last plane. departing - and US Chief of Staff Mark Milley confessing to the Senate that "we will leave behind tens of thousands of people."

Even the New Yorker, the magazine of the liberal elites, headlined: "It is the end of the American era".

Meanwhile, the French ambassador was fleeing by helicopter. "This is one of the saddest images ever seen in Afghanistan," the BBC correspondent tweeted from Kabul, showing Afghans attacking planes. “A desperate and abandoned people. No aid agency, no UN, no government. Nothing". British Ambassador Nick Kay confessed to the BBC: "I bow my head in shame". Shame is on the front page of every British newspaper today.

Pope Francis instead asked for "dialogue". What dialogue, if the Afghan government and the international coalition have just surrendered unconditionally? With the Taliban blowing up a playground in Lahore, killing 70 Christians, many of them children? "The bodies of the children flew through the air", the witnesses will say.

On the day of the capture of Kabul, can a dialogue be invoked with those who detonated two bombs in Peshawar in front of the church of All Saints at the end of the Mass, killing 106 people? The Hazara community is the target of atrocities by the Taliban. It is the community that has seen the largest number of Afghans convert to Christianity. SAT-7 collected stories of Hazara stopped by the Taliban to see if they had evidence of being Christian on cell phones. In some cases they were killed on the spot.

Just two months ago, the US embassy in Kabul tweeted the rainbow flag. Today that $ 700 million embassy is gone (like its Twitter account) and in its place the Taliban have built the Islamic Emirate. The Twitter account of Taliban spokesman Zabinullah, on the other hand, is fully functional, while that of former US president Donald Trump has been suspended.

Meanwhile, while a wave of migrants prepares to engulf Europe in strategic retreat, a Taliban leader announced on CNN that "Jihad will arrive not only in Afghanistan, but all over the world" , while Al Jaazera, the Qatari broadcaster financier of so much Islamic radicalism in the world including Hamas, obtained the exclusive of the victory speech of the Koranic students from the presidential palace where they carried their white flag with the shahada: "I testify that there is no divinity if not Allah and that Mohammed is His Messenger ”.

While the taking of Kabul will be a tornado for radical Islam around the world, in the West, in the so-called "free world", there is an unhealthy air of betrayal and exhaustion.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary