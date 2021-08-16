UN chief urges 'utmost restraint' in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the Taliban and all other parties to exercise the “utmost restraint” in order to protect lives in Afghanistan.

"There continue to be reports of serious human rights abuses and violations in the communities most affected by the fighting," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement quoted by Reuters, adding that Guterres "is particularly concerned about the future of women and girls, whose hard-won rights must be protected."

"All abuses must stop. He calls on the Taliban and all other parties to ensure ... the rights and freedoms of all people are respected and protected," Dujarric said.

"The United Nations remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement, promote the human rights of all Afghans, notably women and girls, and provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and critical support to civilians in need," the spokesman added.

He said the need for assistance is "surging while the operating environment becomes more restricted due to the escalation of the conflict." Guterres called on all parties to ensure unimpeded humanitarian aid access.

The statement came as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghani capital of Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, bringing the Islamists close to taking over the country.

The spokesman for the Taliban's political office later declared the war in Afghanistan as over and added that the type of rule and the form of regime in Afghanistan will be clear soon.